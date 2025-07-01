The Running Elephant On Lancia's New Ypsilon HF Rally Car Is The Cutest Racing Livery Ever

Lancia announced last May that it would be returning to rallying with its new Ypsilon hatchback, revealing the first images and details of the rally version alongside a road-going HF performance trim that looked pretty awesome. Now, a year later, the Ypsilon HF is ready to reach customer hands, and so is both the Ypsilon Rally4 HF and a new Ypsilon HF Racing model that's aimed at drivers who are just starting their careers.

The Ypsilon HF road car (pictured below) is fully electric, with 280 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of torque sent to the front wheels through a Torsen diff, a 5.6-second 0-to-62-mph time, bigger brakes and upgraded suspension, and a 230-mile range on the European cycle. It has a rad bodykit, awesome fabric seats, sick flying star–like wheels, a blue and orange interior color scheme, and paint colors inspired by the Fulvia and Stratos. It looks awesome, I think.

Lancia

But oh my god, the rally versions. For both road and rally Ypsilons, Lancia brought back its old HF logo that features a prancing red elephant, but while the production Ypsilon HF only uses it on a few small badges, Lancia showed off the Ypsilon HF Racing with an elephant livery that might be the cutest racing livery of all time.