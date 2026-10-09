With Bridgestone's New Wet Weather 'Typhoon' Tire, Formula E Might Become The First Racing Series Where Everyone Hopes For Rain

Sitting in the gorgeous ballroom of a villa in Rome, I'm surrounded by auto industry executives, engineers and a cadre of journalists and influencers from around the world. Multiple groups of speakers have come up on stage to talk about what we're here to see, which is an absolutely huge day for the company hosting us. Large display screens blasted a promo video about the new product, and now the CEO has come up on stage to pull the covers off of a... tire?

Yes, a tire. Specifically, Bridgestone's new tires for Formula E. The 95-year Japanese company is returning to FIA racing after a 16-year absence, becoming the sole tire supplier for the 2026/27 season of the Formula E World Championship. That's a big deal on its own, especially as Bridgestone has been involved since the beginning with the development of the new Gen4 race car that's debuting in the upcoming season, but the bit of news that made the biggest splash (pun intended) was the reveal of the Typhoon tire, the first Formula E tire designed for heavy rain.

Hiroshi Imai, vice president of motorsport for Bridgestone, described its new partnership with Formula E as being a "proper showcase of technology, both performance and sustainability. We're confident that it's going to work." Bridgestone does happen to have 242 races and 175 victories under its belt when it comes to Formula 1, and the company seems to be taking its racing return just as seriously, as I learned when talking to people involved with the project at Bridgestone's Technical Center Europe where the race tires are produced.

Full disclosure: Bridgestone flew me to Rome and put me up in a hotel so I could spend 36 hours learning all about its new Formula E tires.