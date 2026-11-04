Scandal-Ridden Cadillac F1 Owner Putting Team Up For Sale After Just One Year
The long-awaited entry of an American factory team was viewed as a coup for Formula 1. Billionaire financier Mark Walter is now looking to sell the Cadillac F1 Team after a single F1 season. While the team has failed to score a point in its maiden campaign so far, the sale would help him dodge scrutiny amid federal investigations into alleged self-dealing. Walter's TWG Group is in negotiations to sell a significant team stake at a $3 billion valuation.
Walter amassed a sports empire over the past 15 years. His investment firm Guggenheim Partners purchased the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012 for $2.15 billion. Walter personally owns 27% of the MLB franchise. Since the acquisition, the Dodgers have alarmingly amassed over $1 billion in deferred payroll obligations on their way to three World Series titles. TWG would expand into racing in 2024, purchasing Andretti Global and its F1 entry bid. The company spent over $1 billion on the Cadillac F1 Team before its debut race in Australia earlier this year, nearly half that total was an anti-dilution fee.
How could Walter afford to do all of this? According to The Wall Street Journal, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating how TWG-owned insurance companies lent billions of dollars to Walter's other enterprises. IndyCar fans are familiar with these insurance companies, seeing Delaware Life and Gainbridge logos plastered on Andretti's cars. An internal review found that $20 billion in loans weren't disclosed to financial regulators. Walter presumably needs to repay said $20 billion as soon as possible.
Cadillac could remain in American hands
The TWG firesale began in August. Walter sold the Los Angeles Lakers for $12.5 billion to Josh Kushner's Thrive Capital. The deal was negotiated over a weekend. He added the NBA team to his sports empire just last year for $10 billion. After the Lakers deal, TWG denied that the Cadillac F1 Team was for sale. Despite the denial, Fenway Sports Group is the favorite among several bidders to buy the F1 team. The company currently owns the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool F.C. and RFK Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.
The Cadillac F1 Team's sudden sale could be viewed as an opportunity for another automaker to enter Grand Prix racing, but General Motors also owns a stake in the team. With that constraint, FSG is the most logical choice to keep the team on its current course as GM develops its in-house F1 power unit program. Even without the federal investigations, Cadillac has had a rough start. The team has yet to score its first point. Team principal Graeme Lowdon was replaced in August. American F1 hopeful Colton Herta has yet to secure a Super License, partly due to the team misreporting Herta's past results to the FIA after believing an error on the IndyCar website.