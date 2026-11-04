Scandal-Ridden Cadillac F1 Owner Putting Team Up For Sale After Just One Year

The long-awaited entry of an American factory team was viewed as a coup for Formula 1. Billionaire financier Mark Walter is now looking to sell the Cadillac F1 Team after a single F1 season. While the team has failed to score a point in its maiden campaign so far, the sale would help him dodge scrutiny amid federal investigations into alleged self-dealing. Walter's TWG Group is in negotiations to sell a significant team stake at a $3 billion valuation.

Walter amassed a sports empire over the past 15 years. His investment firm Guggenheim Partners purchased the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012 for $2.15 billion. Walter personally owns 27% of the MLB franchise. Since the acquisition, the Dodgers have alarmingly amassed over $1 billion in deferred payroll obligations on their way to three World Series titles. TWG would expand into racing in 2024, purchasing Andretti Global and its F1 entry bid. The company spent over $1 billion on the Cadillac F1 Team before its debut race in Australia earlier this year, nearly half that total was an anti-dilution fee.

How could Walter afford to do all of this? According to The Wall Street Journal, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating how TWG-owned insurance companies lent billions of dollars to Walter's other enterprises. IndyCar fans are familiar with these insurance companies, seeing Delaware Life and Gainbridge logos plastered on Andretti's cars. An internal review found that $20 billion in loans weren't disclosed to financial regulators. Walter presumably needs to repay said $20 billion as soon as possible.