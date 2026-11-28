Most people are fine with sacrificing horsepower, cornering grip, and any semblance of driving fun if their daily commuter is cheap and economical. Of course, it doesn't have to be like that — fun commuter cars for enthusiasts who live in the city do exist. Still, we get it — the average car buyer isn't an enthusiast. But what happens when the econobox betrays you? You chose a practical commuter thinking you'd save money on gas, only to encounter lower mpg figures than those of larger, more engaging cars.

As it turns out, there have been many mundane cars sold in the U.S. that possess a staggering talent for burning fuel and your desire to sit behind the wheel. But how does this happen? Usually, it comes down to wrong powertrain choices, but the 2000s in particular marked a dark age for fuel economy, with the average new-vehicle rating dipping to a low of 19.3 mpg in 2004.

In this piece, we're lining up nine of these deceptively thirsty commuters, comparing them with often larger, more powerful alternatives from their time to expose their surprisingly bad fuel economy. We ranked these cars based on their EPA-estimated combined ratings, descending from the merely disappointing down to the truly abysmal.