The Best Unconventional Advice For Saving Money On Gas, According To Our Readers
Perhaps because car culture forces us to drive so much, even when we shouldn't or don't want to, Americans are particularly sensitive to changing gas prices. Well, that, and a fear of large numbers encouraged by a culture that still shames us for spending money, centuries after Calvinist Christians introduced what was then the British Colonies to what we now referred to as the Protestant Work Ethic. But digging into that would take far more time than I've been given to put this post together, and the main point is, people want to save money at the pump.
You can, of course, find plenty of articles already published online that offer advice on using less gas, but their advice is usually pretty obvious. So, in an attempt to help remedy that problem, on Tuesday, we asked you for some less-conventional tips for spending less at the pump. Personally, I suggested investing more money than you'd ever see a return on distilling your own E100 so you're not technically spending anything at the pump. The best part is, it's no longer illegal (not legal advice, speak to a lawyer, it's a car blog, etc)!
Some of you followed my lead and added some less-than-serious suggestions, but plenty of others tried to actually be helpful. Overall, it was a pretty good mix, so let's take a look at some of the most popular suggestions, both serious and, shall we say, of questionable practicality. Oh, and while you're here, enjoy some old gas station photos I found.
Don't
My unconventional wisdom is "don't". If you need gas, get it at the nearest gas station.
Let's say you have two gas stations. One is 2 miles away, the other is 10. The longer drive is cheaper gas.
To go to the local gas station, fill up and come home takes 0.1 gallons of gas if you get 40 mpg. The further away one takes 0.5 gallons of gas.
If you do a 15 gallon fill up. the price difference would have to be 2.6% cheaper to offset the extra fuel cost. If gas is $4 a gallon that's a 10 cent/gallon difference, which is unlikely.
I used to live near a state line, where the gas over the state line was dramatically cheaper because of different gasoline taxes. I did the math and I was losing money trying to get cheaper gas because of the longer drive.
Suggested by: hoser68
Move
Move closer to where you work or change jobs to closer where you live. I once took a $5K cut in pay to work 10 minutes from home instead of 45 minutes. Not only did it save me gas money, but it gave me 5 hours a week of my life back.
Suggested by: Jerome Whittle
The ole hill trick
Just always drive downhill, preferably mostly in neutral. Then have it towed back uphill whenever necessary.
Suggested by: Polysyllabic
Think longterm
Unconventional advice for saving money on gas? Vote for public transit. Pay a few more dollars in taxes. Vote for bike infrastructure. Don't complain when they add bike lanes, be OK with losing a lane to public transit and bikes. Be ok with yer tax dollars going to folks who can't drive. It will be messy at first. Your city will get it wrong. Stick with it. It's worth it.
Because what you learn is that when you don't HAVE to drive, you GET to drive.
I would add: Say you live somewhere right now where the taxes paid for public transit and all that will never benefit you: vote for them anyway. Make things better for others and someday those things might end up benefiting you.
Suggested by: Buckfiddious
Be American, buy American
Buy a chrysler, it will spend so much time in the shop you won't need to worry about gas prices
Suggested by: Er_mpg404
Takeout, not delivery
Unconventional? I'll flip it completely on its head and give advice to use gas to save money.
What do people do when they don't want to or can't drive? Order everything for delivery. Prime with free shipping is one thing, but a lot of people will use Instacart, Uber Eats, etc. for everything. Even with a membership (so no "delivery fee") prices are inflated and you're expected to tip, which can increase the prices dramatically.
My advice? If you live a car-dependent suburb and need/want something, go get it yourself. Order a couple pizzas, spend $2 in gas to get it and save the $5 delivery fee and $5-10+ tip. Spend $2 in gas to pick up your $20 Chinese takeout instead of paying $35 for it on Uber eats plus a $7 delivery fee and a 20% tip.
IMO ordering delivery for everything to save gas is like drinking Starbucks and whiskey to save on your water bill because it went way up. Gas is still a lot less expensive than labor, so unless you are incapacitated i.e. drunk or otherwise impaired you can use gas as a tool to save money in other ways.
Suggested by: Wantsamanuelalpharomero
Forget about it
I try not to worry about gas prices. I need gas when I need it. It doen't matter how much it costs, I still have to buy it. I've saved myself a lot of stress by not chasing cheap gas prices
Suggested by: Maxis47@hotmail.com
Trade data for discounts
I have been using 7-11 for gas. It's a newer station, right across from a Wawa and and half mile from a Sheetz and Rofo. Through their app it's regularly $0.11 off per gallon and they regularly give an extra 10 or 25 cents off per gallon.
Suggested by: cintocrunch1
Find free gas in Minecraft
One garden hose cut down to roughly 2-3 feet, one five gallon bucket, one car down the road where the Ring security camera won't notice you.
Suggested by: Alf Enthusiast
Abandon your company
For "Saving Money on Gas" my advice is to get a job that supplies a company car. Yes, you'll most likely be stuck in a rental grade penalty box, but not paying for gas, insurance, maintenance and wear and tear is strangely liberating. As an added bonus it allows one to save money for upgrades to the "Fun Car"!!
Suggested by: Black Mac
Abandon your CEO
It's so simple – working from home
Suggested by: Andrew Jimenez
Abandon your career
Easy. Just retire. I burn about 10 gallons per month.
Suggested by: JayByrdJr