The Best Unconventional Advice For Saving Money On Gas, According To Our Readers

Perhaps because car culture forces us to drive so much, even when we shouldn't or don't want to, Americans are particularly sensitive to changing gas prices. Well, that, and a fear of large numbers encouraged by a culture that still shames us for spending money, centuries after Calvinist Christians introduced what was then the British Colonies to what we now referred to as the Protestant Work Ethic. But digging into that would take far more time than I've been given to put this post together, and the main point is, people want to save money at the pump.

You can, of course, find plenty of articles already published online that offer advice on using less gas, but their advice is usually pretty obvious. So, in an attempt to help remedy that problem, on Tuesday, we asked you for some less-conventional tips for spending less at the pump. Personally, I suggested investing more money than you'd ever see a return on distilling your own E100 so you're not technically spending anything at the pump. The best part is, it's no longer illegal (not legal advice, speak to a lawyer, it's a car blog, etc)!

Some of you followed my lead and added some less-than-serious suggestions, but plenty of others tried to actually be helpful. Overall, it was a pretty good mix, so let's take a look at some of the most popular suggestions, both serious and, shall we say, of questionable practicality. Oh, and while you're here, enjoy some old gas station photos I found.