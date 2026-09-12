5 Fun Commuter Cars For The Enthusiast Who Lives In A City

There are many joys to be found living in American cities. Proximity to amenities like theaters, arts districts, shopping, and restaurants can't be beat, and the ability to walk down the block to grab what you need is a quality of life improvement you almost never think about. I'm so glad I don't have to pile in the car and drive through 20 minutes of suburban sprawl traffic to get groceries. City living does come with downsides, though, particularly for automotive enthusiasts. So you have to pick the right car that can do it all.

For example, I have a house in a walkable neighborhood on the west side of Cleveland, Ohio. I'm right near the beach, and everything I need is within a few minutes' walk. Great! Except parking is limited, the roads are absolutely thrashed with potholes, there are certainly no fun driving roads, and getting anywhere during rush hour kind of sucks. So, we make compromises. Can you deal with a stiffly sprung sports car over broken pavement for your daily commute in exchange for the joy of the occasional nice weekend away? I'm just over an hour from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, which certainly helps, but the best driving roads in the state are several hours away, and I only get to visit three to five weekends per year.

A city dweller with a commute probably wants something that is good on fuel because getting gas is a pain, something not too precious because someone will inevitably back into you while parallel parking, and something relatively compact to avoid backing into someone else while parallel parking. Speed doesn't matter much, but you want something that gives you a sense of occasion when you drive it. So what do you pick? I put together a list of the five vehicles I'd choose.