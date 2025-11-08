Reliable Diesel Engines That Just Won't Quit

Diesel engines lack the spark of gas engines, both literally and figuratively. They don't need a spark plug since they ignite the fuel using only compression, but also lack the 'je ne sais quoi' that inspires us to drive our cars. There are indeed diesel enthusiasts around, yet for most car lovers, gas is the way to go.

However, diesel engines are so much more applicable. The world's smallest diesel engine — the Nano Bee — has a capacity of 0.006cc. The world's smallest gas engine? 0.031cc. On the other end, the largest spark-ignited engine produces 25,000 hp, while the largest diesel is good for 107,389 hp. Both are made by Wärtsilä, a Finnish company that builds massive engines that power large ships.

Yet the main reason why diesel engines are so OP is their outstanding longevity. Diesels are workhorses, built from sturdier parts, which makes them inherently more reliable. They run at lower rpm, too, which further increases their lifespan. Now, sure, some diesel engines were a reliability nightmare, like the infamous Oldsmobile 5.7-liter V8. However, on this list you'll only find tough and durable diesel engines that just won't quit. Propelling everything from passenger cars to SUVs, trucks, and boats, these workhorses will accompany you for hundreds of thousands of worry-free miles.