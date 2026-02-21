Pre-Dieselgate Volkswagen TDI Values Are The Weird Comeback Nobody Saw Coming

Ah, Dieselgate. The scandal that rocked the automotive world before we had the chip shortage and general muckery that came along with the pandemic era. For the uninitiated, Dieselgate affected diesel-powered vehicles from the Volkswagen-Audi Group umbrella produced between 2009 and 2015. The firm fitted 'emission cheat devices' to the cars in question, which enabled them to seem much cleaner when subjected to emissions tests.

In total, around 11 million cars were affected by the scandal, so this was a global issue. Now, diesel-powered passenger cars have never been all that popular in America, and this scandal was the final nail in the coffin for diesel Stateside. As you might imagine, demand for the affected models fell through the floor when news of the problems broke in 2015, and this had a profound effect on pricing.

New cars weren't really the problem for customers; Volkswagen could deal with that relatively easily. However, with 11 million cars sold and on the roads, there was a huge number of owners in danger of taking a financial hit.

According to reports from Kelley Blue Book at the time, the average price paid for a Dieselgate-affected Volkswagen just weeks after the scandal broke dropped by a whopping 16% on average. Another report from CarGurus demonstrated that trade-in prices of these cars had dropped by 8%, or around $1,500, on average.

Naturally, a stigma has stuck with these cars, but what's interesting is the prices now being paid for pre-dieselgate Volkswagen models. Many are now crossing into that modern-classic status as they approach and exceed 20 years old, and VW enthusiasts are now reaching deeper into their pockets for models like the Jetta and New Beetle in top condition.