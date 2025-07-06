How The Chrysler PT Cruiser Got Its Name

Jalopnik readers of a certain age will remember that around the turn of the 21st century, U.S. car buyers were positively crazed for vehicles with retro styling. Consider the Plymouth Prowler, Chevrolet SSR, Ford Thunderbird, and the New Beetle – which Volkswagen assures us isn't coming back — just to name a few. Arguably, though, the most prolific retro car was the PT Cruiser, which sold more than 1.3 million units worldwide during its 10-year production run.

The PT Cruiser was developed at a pivotal time in the automotive industry. The popularity of minivans was waning, but crossover SUVs had yet to dominate the marketplace. The PT Cruiser's boxy wagon body style — set atop Dodge Neon underpinnings — sort of bridged that gap between compactness and the ability to haul people and cargo. At the same time, Chrysler corporation sought to invigorate a sagging Plymouth nameplate. So, in 1999, the world was introduced to the Plymouth Pronto Cruizer concept car.

By the time the production vehicle was ready for sale, two things happened. Chrysler, in the midst of a merger with Germany's Daimler-Benz, decided to axe the Plymouth brand sooner than later. As a result, the mini-minivan became a Chrysler model, named the PT Cruiser instead of Pronto Cruiser. According to a MotorTrend retrospective, Chrysler claimed that PT was short for Personal Transport, but dissenting opinions exist over that simple explanation.