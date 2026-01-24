Your CVT Hate Is Way Overblown And Bordering On Irrational, Our Favorite Engineer Claims

Spend any time in the car enthusiast corner of the internet, and you'll quickly learn that nothing could possibly be worse than a continuously variable transmission. They're all terrible, any automaker that puts them in its cars is a giant, dumb idiot, and only a moron would actually buy one of those cars. But if it's so obvious that CVTs are literally the worst, why do automakers continue to use them? Do they just hate their customers or something?

Well, if you ask Jason Fenske from Engineering Explained, the reason is that CVTs aren't actually bad, and in reality, they're pretty great. At least if we're talking about the modern eCVTs that so many automakers have moved to. Were the early CVTs that we saw in cars, especially in Nissans in the early 2000s, unreliable and weird to drive? Sure. But the eCVTs you see today don't use the belts and pulleys that earned Nissan's early CVTs their terrible reputations.

Instead, these new transmissions use a single planetary gearset paired with two electric motors, completely eliminating the need for belts and pulleys. So, while an old CVT and a new eCVT share the fact that they're both continuously variable, the ways they make that happen are about as different as can be. The analogy isn't perfect, but in some ways, it's a lot like projecting your complaints about old four-speed automatics onto a modern dual-clutch transmission. After all, neither one requires you to operate a clutch pedal to shift, right?