These Trucks Still Use Pushrod Engines, And There's A Good Reason Why

Pushrod engines may not be as popular as they used to be, but to paraphrase the old Mark Twain misquote, "The reports of its death are greatly exaggerated." In fact, GM recently announced it was investing $888 million in its Tonawanda Propulsion Plant to help build the sixth generation of its small-block V8, and all signs point to it being another pushrod powerplant. After all, pushrod valve actuation has been a core feature of the General's small-block V8s since they were introduced in 1955, and that's unlikely to change.

The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks use 5.3- and 6.2-liter V8 gas motors with pushrods, while 6.6-liter gas and diesel pushrod V8s can be found in the 2500/3500 weight class. Other domestics use pushrods for both fuel types, too. For the Ford Super Duty, there are 6.8- and 7.3-liter gas engines or a 6.7-liter diesel, both V8s. The final member of the Big Three can ante up with a 6.4 gasoline V8since the 2025 Ram Heavy Duty trucks keep the Hemi's pushrod design. In addition, Ram teams up with Cummins on a 6.7 liter pushrod I6 for its HD entries, and the 2026 Ram 1500 brings back the Hemi V8 as well.

Still, it's not just tradition that's driving the commitment to old-school technology. There's a good reason trucks with pushrod engines are in production — they have key advantages truck owners love.