What Are The Pros And Cons Of A CVT Transmission?

Leonardo da Vinci has a long list of masterpieces to his credit, including the Mona Lisa, the Last Supper, Vitruvian Man, and the continuously variable transmission? Yep, Leonardo is credited with developing the concept for CVTs back in the 15th century, although it didn't start becoming popular in cars until a bit later. The DAF 600, a tiny car from a small Dutch automaker, is generally considered the first car sold with a CVT. However, the modern era for these transmissions kicked off at the end of the 1980s with cars like the Subaru Justy and Ford Fiesta.

Completely different from standard gearboxes, traditional CVTs operate by doing away with traditional gears entirely, replacing them with a pulley-and-belt setup. One pulley is driven by the engine, and it transfers that power to the wheels via a belt (or chain) leading to the second pulley. The system adjusts the belt's position in a way that, in essence, changes the effective diameter of the first pulley to change the ratio between it and the second. (You can get a better idea of how CVTs work by breaking out the Lego blocks.) So, while the belt can adjust a car's drive ratio along the full spectrum of the first pulley's diameter, a conventional transmission uses a limited set of physical gears, with unchangeable ratios. As you might guess, it's a difference that has plenty of pros and cons for drivers.