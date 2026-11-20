It's no secret that Republicans across the U.S. went through an all-time drubbing during the midterm elections earlier this month, and while there were many losers, perhaps none was as big as Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO and Republican version of George Soros dropped over $445 million during the election cycle in a futile attempt to get his candidates into office. That very much didn't work, and now he has buyers remorse.

In truth, it's possible that the garish sums of money Elon spent on the election may have hurt the candidates he backed more than helped them, providing opponents with easy targets to latch onto. I mean, it's not hard to claim that the guy you're running against is back by Big Money when the world's richest man is bankrolling their campaign.

In any case, Elon really wishes he could turn back time, and he's about to have a hell of a lot more to answer for when it comes to his companies as emboldened Democratic leaders vow to investigate Trump and his buddies. From Bloomberg:

"I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it," the billionaire said late Wednesday at the New York Times' DealBook Summit. "Probably, if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money." [...] Musk's political money overwhelmingly went to lost causes. Two super political action committees he funded — America PAC and Texas PAC — spent heavily to back Republican Senate and House candidates who lost, Federal Election Commission filings show. Ken Paxton's unsuccessful bid to win Texas' open Senate seat drew the lion's share of the money, at some $229 million. Democrats also won major races further down the ballot in Texas, where Musk has built much of his corporate empire. Tesla has a sprawling factory near Austin, SpaceX launches rockets from its coastal hub reincorporated as Starbase, and the two companies plan to jointly build a chip factory called Terafab. Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has taken issue with departing Governor Greg Abbott agreeing to award $1.7 billion in tax breaks for the Terafab project and singled out other state grants SpaceX has received. She called for an immediate moratorium on data center development during her campaign and accused developers of raising utility rates and depleting water supply. Musk nevertheless downplayed the likelihood of any conflict with Hinojosa, saying he expects her to be "quite moderate." "I don't think she's a far-left governor," he said. "Based on everything I've heard about her, I think things will be fine in Texas." [...] When asked about the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee telling Trump and unspecified corporate actors to lawyer up, Musk said some in the party were being "a little over the top." [...] During his appearance over a livestream from China, Musk sought to distance himself from the Make American Great Again movement, describing himself as ideologically moderate. "I'm not MAGA," he said.

Technically, Musk is correct. He's not MAGA. As he told supporters in 2024, he is actually "Dark MAGA."