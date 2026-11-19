GM Prepares For Life Without CEO Mary Barra
Good morning! It's Thursday, November 19, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift, your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.
In this morning's edition, General Motors is trying to figure out what its world without Mary Barra in it would look like, over 1,500 Rockstar employees are voting on whether to unionize as Grand Theft Auto 6 goes live, German automakers are staring down the barrel of a work stoppage as a labor fight takes hold and Ford has started shipping the battery cells it's building in partnership with China's CATL.
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1st Gear: GM could soon be Mary barren, starts search for next CEO
Mary Barra has been the CEO of General Motors for nearly 13 years at this point. For some, it's hard to think of modern GM without her, but with her 65th birthday just a month away, folks within The General are clearly starting to do so. The automaker is working with an executive search firm to look for possible outside candidates to succeed Barra as it prepares for a future that'll come once the highest-paid Big Three CEO hangs it up. Don't worry, current GM employee, the company is also looking at internal candidates.
Barra has apparently been laying the groundwork for months to hand over the keys to the company. She's already GM's second-longest tenured CEO — beaten out only by its first CEO, Alfred P. Sloan, Jr., who was in the position for 23 years. Still, her tenure is about twice that of the average modern CEO of an S&P 500 company, and she's the first woman to run a global automaker. So far, GM hasn't indicated publicly when Barra could step away from her post. From The Wall Street Journal:
GM has historically groomed chief executives from its own ranks, and internal candidates remain in the mix. Contenders have included the company's finance chief Paul Jacobson; Sterling Anderson, a high-profile Silicon Valley hire who serves as Chief Product Officer; and Mark Reuss, a 40-year GM veteran and Barra's No. 2, according to separate people familiar with the matter.
Barra took over as GM was still rebuilding after its 2009 bankruptcy and has led the Detroit automaker through trade wars, the global pandemic and tumultuous forays into electric and autonomous vehicles.
GM's stock, up 25% from a year ago, has risen about 136% since she took the reins, and the company has returned tens of billions to investors through sweeping buybacks.
Barra took over with a mandate to shake up the automaker's notoriously hidebound corporate culture. Her GM has emerged as a smaller but more profitable automaker anchored by its lucrative U.S. truck business.
GM is selling millions fewer vehicles around the world than it was a decade ago, after retreating from unprofitable foreign markets while slashing low-margin sedans and other slow sellers in the U.S. Yet it is generating record levels of cash and turning bigger profits despite fewer sales.
The company has spent the past decade trying to pivot away from its roots as a traditional car manufacturer and instead remake itself into a software-driven tech enterprise—a push marked by a string of Silicon Valley hires, an expanding California hub and heavy bets on autonomous driving and digital services.
Of course, not all of Barra's gambles have worked out. GM lost billions on its Cruise robotaxi division before pulling the plug, and its original electric vehicle plans have been a bit of a disaster that cost the automaker $6 billion in write-downs. WSJ also notes that several of the high-profile tech hires it made saw relatively short tenures.
Barra and GM are clearly playing things close to the chest. Just a few months ago, the CEO was asked if she's considering stepping down, and she told Fortune magazine that she remains energized.
"I still feel like I can contribute and continue to build the foundation," she told the outlet.
We'll see how long she continues, but the $48.2 million in realized compensation she made in 2025 certainly helps.
2nd Gear: Rockstar employees demand better conditions, voting on uninozation
Unless you're at Patrick Star's house, you're aware that Grand Theft Auto 6 launched at midnight, and it's one of the biggest video game releases ever. In preorder sales alone, GTA 6 generated over $1.6 billion in revenue, and that number is sure to climb as folks buy it in the coming days. Even with all that immense amount of money, workers at Rockstar, the studio behind GTA, don't think they're getting their fair cut. That's why over 1,600 Rockstar employees in the UK are voting on whether to form a union, and if it wins recognition when the ballot closes on November 26, the Rockstar Games Workers Union would be the largest in the UK gaming sector.
In an op-ed for The Guardian, Rockstar animation programmer and union representative Nestor Uriarte said the studio's reason for a unionization push is because of a decade-long realization that "to tackle the industry's mounting challenges we need to come together." He argues that union recognition would help safeguard the working conditions of developers who built GTA 6 over the past decade. From PC Gamer:
"Behind these numbers are thousands of people whose talent and hard work make the games possible. With a recognized union, we can ensure everyone, across every department, sees a fair share of the success we contributed to," Uriarte said. "Our games are industry-leading. Our wages, conditions and bonuses should be too."
Working conditions at Rockstar produced one of the early flashpoints in the advancing push for games industry unionization over recent years, sparked by employees' descriptions of its "death march" crunch culture and allegations of sexual assault. While the studio's taken steps towards a healthier workplace in the years since, employees have reported continuing concerns around gender pay gaps, crunch, and nebulous bonuses conditions.
Coinciding with the union vote, a Glasgow tribunal is weighing testimonies in the ongoing legal battle around Rockstar's alleged union-busting and firing of employees who had been involved in organization. Meanwhile, just days before a launch that's projected to earn landmark revenue, Rockstar parent company 2K reportedly laid off a third of the employees at XCOM and Civilization developer Firaxis.
"It says a lot about the industry that even my colleagues and I, working on the biggest game of all time, are worried about getting laid off," Uriarte said. "But the truth is that workers across the sector are helpless to resist the waves of redundancies crashing around us, until we get organised."
[...]
"We've heard from colleagues who are nervous that the union is an outside troublemaking force that will threaten the company," Uriarte said. "But we're not outsiders. We are hundreds of studio employees who live for Rockstar, its output, and the players. We want to see it succeed."
Uriarte said that recognition would also provide developers with a greater ability to negotiate the rapid proliferation of AI in game development, which represents an existential threat to workers in an industry where one third of the labor force has been laid off in the past two years.
3rd Gear: German automakers facing a 24-hour worker strike
Audi and BMW are among the German automakers that are facing 24-hour strikes this week after workers approved industrial action. It's the latest escalation in an intensifying nationwide dispute over pay, benefits and working hours at a time when automakers are already under pressure caused by weak demand, high costs and stiff global competition. Employees are seeking greater flexibility in labor costs and working hours, and the IG Metall union is pushing for higher pay and commitments to project investment and jobs at domestic factories. From Bloomberg:
IG Metall will halt production Friday at Audi's main Ingolstadt plant and BMW factories in Munich, Dingolfing and Landshut, it said Thursday. Workers at sites operated by Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and other industrial firms in Bavaria are also set to walk out for a full day.
In northern Germany, IG Metall has already secured backing for 24-hour strikes at selected plants across Bremen, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Schleswig-Holstein and northwestern Lower Saxony.
Major companies in the region include Mercedes-Benz Group AG, which operates a large vehicle plant in Bremen, as well as aircraft manufacturer Airbus SE and shipbuilder TKMS AG & Co. KGaA, though the union hasn't identified which sites will be targeted.
[...]
The union has offered to allow companies to deviate from collective agreements in exchange for commitments to invest in German plants and secure products and jobs, according to IG Metall. Employers haven't taken up that proposal, the union said.
IG Metall is demanding a 5% pay increase and higher apprentice wages in Bavaria, and it claims that employers have proposed no permanent increases for the first 20 months, following by a 1.3% raise. That's, uh, less. They're also looking for greater scope to cut special payments and extend working hours.
This wouldn't be the first such action. Over 118,000 workers participated in an earlier wave of short strikes in Bavaria through last week. The 24-hour walkouts are the first such escalation by IG Metall during a wage round since 2018.
As I was just saying, solidarity forever.
4th Gear: Ford produces first batteries from Chinese partnership
Ford has started producing its lower-cost battery cells at a new plant in Michigan that are meant to be used in its upcoming Fathom electric pickup truck. The central Michigan facility is owned by Ford, but it uses technology licensed from Chinese battery maker CATL, which hasn't sat right with some lawmakers and officials.
The prismatic-shaped cells made at the Michigan plant have a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry, and they're going to head to Ford's plant in Louisville, Kentucky, to be fitted to Fathom prototypes. From Reuters:
Several automakers are transitioning to LFP chemistry because it costs less than nickel-based batteries and is considered more durable.
[...]
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote in a September letter to Ford CEO Jim Farley that his agency was "deeply alarmed" by Ford's reliance on licensed technology from CATL at its plant in Marshall, Michigan
Ford called the letter a "wrongheaded attempt to capture headlines," and touted its development of a US battery plant while other automakers continue to import batteries from China.
Ford's Alan Clarke, vice president of advanced development projects, told media this week that working with CATL was the fastest way to build affordable electric vehicles in the US. "CATL being the biggest in the world, it means that they're the best supplier to get us that technology and help us learn how to produce LFP cells," he said.
Seemingly undeterred by the Trump administration's foolishness, Ford says it will be able to make 40 cells every minute at the battery facility, and a spokesperson for the company expects them to still be eligible for a federal battery manufacturing tax credit.
Reverse: Oh, Patty
Today's a huge day for all of my friends who work at magazines like Car and Driver, Road & Track and MotorTrend. I'm sure they're all over at the Hearst Tower celebrating as we speak. I kid, obviously, those folks aren't really good at the whole "return to office" thing. Anyway, if you want to learn more about how Patty ended up in this mess, head over to History.com.
The Fuel Up
Fuel prices continue to tumble, but it's not like anyone is going to notice since we're all inside playing GTA 6 today. Still, for people with obligations, I'm sure they'll be excited to know that slightly lower WTI Crude Oil futures and Brent Crude prices, which were sitting at $84 and $93, respectively, at the time of publication, are helping bring things down.
Here's where national average prices stand right now, according to AAA:
What this all means is the average price of a gallon of regular gas dropped another 3 cents overnight to $3.72, according to AAA. Diesel saw a similar 3-cent retreat and is now sitting at $5.93.
On the radio: Kings Of Leon - Dancing On My Own
I couldn't tell you why this 13-year-old cover has gained so much popularity in the last week, but I can tell you that it is absolutely deserved. Obviously, I love Robyn's original version more than life itself, but there's something about the Kings of Leon cover that brings a certain melancholy to the song. It's just brilliant, and if you're on TikTok, it's impossible to scroll for more than 3 minutes without seeing this song edited into some sort of on-screen relationship from a TV show or movie.