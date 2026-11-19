Mary Barra has been the CEO of General Motors for nearly 13 years at this point. For some, it's hard to think of modern GM without her, but with her 65th birthday just a month away, folks within The General are clearly starting to do so. The automaker is working with an executive search firm to look for possible outside candidates to succeed Barra as it prepares for a future that'll come once the highest-paid Big Three CEO hangs it up. Don't worry, current GM employee, the company is also looking at internal candidates.

Barra has apparently been laying the groundwork for months to hand over the keys to the company. She's already GM's second-longest tenured CEO — beaten out only by its first CEO, Alfred P. Sloan, Jr., who was in the position for 23 years. Still, her tenure is about twice that of the average modern CEO of an S&P 500 company, and she's the first woman to run a global automaker. So far, GM hasn't indicated publicly when Barra could step away from her post. From The Wall Street Journal:

GM has historically groomed chief executives from its own ranks, and internal candidates remain in the mix. Contenders have included the company's finance chief Paul Jacobson; Sterling Anderson, a high-profile Silicon Valley hire who serves as Chief Product Officer; and Mark Reuss, a 40-year GM veteran and Barra's No. 2, according to separate people familiar with the matter. Barra took over as GM was still rebuilding after its 2009 bankruptcy and has led the Detroit automaker through trade wars, the global pandemic and tumultuous forays into electric and autonomous vehicles. GM's stock, up 25% from a year ago, has risen about 136% since she took the reins, and the company has returned tens of billions to investors through sweeping buybacks. Barra took over with a mandate to shake up the automaker's notoriously hidebound corporate culture. Her GM has emerged as a smaller but more profitable automaker anchored by its lucrative U.S. truck business. GM is selling millions fewer vehicles around the world than it was a decade ago, after retreating from unprofitable foreign markets while slashing low-margin sedans and other slow sellers in the U.S. Yet it is generating record levels of cash and turning bigger profits despite fewer sales. The company has spent the past decade trying to pivot away from its roots as a traditional car manufacturer and instead remake itself into a software-driven tech enterprise—a push marked by a string of Silicon Valley hires, an expanding California hub and heavy bets on autonomous driving and digital services.

Of course, not all of Barra's gambles have worked out. GM lost billions on its Cruise robotaxi division before pulling the plug, and its original electric vehicle plans have been a bit of a disaster that cost the automaker $6 billion in write-downs. WSJ also notes that several of the high-profile tech hires it made saw relatively short tenures.

Barra and GM are clearly playing things close to the chest. Just a few months ago, the CEO was asked if she's considering stepping down, and she told Fortune magazine that she remains energized.

"I still feel like I can contribute and continue to build the foundation," she told the outlet.

We'll see how long she continues, but the $48.2 million in realized compensation she made in 2025 certainly helps.