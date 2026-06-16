General Motors Wants To Help Build Bombs

Dealerships are running low on oil and other petroleum products, thanks to our foolish, unprompted war with Iran — a war that Iran has largely won. Now that there may be an end in sight, dealers would love to get those petroleum products back, but it may be some time before their inventories return to normal. From Reuters:

Now, while a potential ​deal between the U.S. and Iran may bring an end to the fighting, industry experts and executives say it is unlikely to deliver immediate relief to the smaller shops that have been squeezed by ‌Tehran's shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz. Closure of the strait has blocked almost a fifth of global oil flows and led to bottlenecks for some petroleum-derived products.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday a preliminary agreement to end the war has been signed both countries although details remain unclear and it may take some time for shipments through the strait to return to normal.

Hiroyuki Nakamura has already spent the last few months trying to ride out a shortage of motor oil, the first he's ever seen in 35 years repairing cars.

"Oil supplies were almost completely wiped ​out after the war started in March. Since April, nothing has been coming in," said Nakamura, a director at Shin Etsu Denso, a Tokyo-based auto-repair company.

Business has also been hit by a shortage of paint thinner and ​diesel exhaust fluid, he said. Nakamura, like other mechanics, executives and officials interviewed for this report, spoke to Reuters before the announcement of the proposed deal between Washington and Tehran.