Lawmakers Pressing Mercedes-Benz On China Ties Ahead Of Proposed Vehicle Ban
Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill don't agree on much, but for one reason or another, they're all pretty much aligned on the idea that we cannot allow Chinese-made vehicles to enter the United States, and that's causing quite the headache for Mercedes-Benz. Top lawmakers on both sides of the aisle on the House Select Committee on China have asked the mostly German automaker to answer detailed questions about its ties to China and some of its technology partnerships as Congress looks to put a stop to China-owned automakers from selling vehicles here — not that they really were in the first place.
Representative John Moolenaar, the Republican chair and Representative Ro Khanna, the top Democrat on the panel (see what I mean about bipartisan), said that the fact that roughly 20% of Mercedes-Benz was owned by various Chinese investors presents significant risks, according to Reuters. In a letter reviewed by the outlet, the two said that the ownership concern is compounded both "by the specific nature of the shareholders" and the "operational influence they appear to exert" over Mercedes-Benz. To be honest, I think if Mercedes was actually being influenced by China, its sales would probably be better there.
Mercedes, for its part, said it will cooperate. In a statement, the automaker added that it operates independently under the direction of its board of management. Here's what it told Reuters:
"Our shareholders have no management board seats and no management authority," the automaker said, adding the company "has long supported measures designed to protect U.S. national security, and any suggestion that the company opposes those objectives is incorrect."
The committee wants answers to its two dozen questions from Mercedes by December 1. It's also asking for the company to provide supporting documents and to meet with Mercedes-Benz North American CEO Jason Hoff.
What are we doing here?
This latest tidbit comes as Congress sets the stage to enshrine an even tougher ban on Chinese vehicles already virtually banned. Lawmakers say that Mercedes' answers would help Congress as it considers legislation "to mitigate the profound threat" posed by Chinese vehicles in the U.S. market. Of course, they don't seem bothered by all of the other Chinese tech products we've already got over here. Nope. Not at all.
To me, a much more profound threat to the U.S. would be a company like Mercedes-Benz, which employs about 10,000 folks in the U.S. directly and supports a further 107,000 between suppliers and service providers, suddenly not being able to do business here anymore because of ill-conceived legislation. That legislation, which as we previously covered back in July when it was approved by the Senate Commerce Committee, would ban companies with more than 15% ownership by Chinese entities from selling vehicles in the U.S. Unfortunately for Mercedes-Benz, that's the situation it finds itself in, as state-owned Chinese automaker BAIC owns about 10%, as does Geely chair Li Shufu.
Some seem to understand the implications of nuking a company like Mercedes from the U.S. market, and perhaps that's why Republican Senator Bernie Moreno (one of the bill's architects) said that the final legislation will ensure that Mercedes isn't banned from the U.S., according to Reuters. He added that there were similar discussions about how Volvo, which is majority-owned by Geely, could continue to sell vehicles in the U.S. Unfortunately, its sister company, Polestar, will not get the same grace period for whatever reason.
At the end of the day, this is all rather silly. Regulation imposed by the Biden administration in early 2025 effectively banned all Chinese automakers from selling passenger vehicles in the U.S., arguing that they could send sensitive drive data to China (as if home-grown automakers aren't taking our data already), and there is a 100% tariff on Chinese EVs that enter the U.S.
Congress and the lobbyists that automakers pay handsomely can take it easy; Chinese cars aren't coming stateside anytime soon.