Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill don't agree on much, but for one reason or another, they're all pretty much aligned on the idea that we cannot allow Chinese-made vehicles to enter the United States, and that's causing quite the headache for Mercedes-Benz. Top lawmakers on both sides of the aisle on the House Select Committee on China have asked the mostly German automaker to answer detailed questions about its ties to China and some of its technology partnerships as Congress looks to put a stop to China-owned automakers from selling vehicles here — not that they really were in the first place.

Representative John Moolenaar, the Republican chair and Representative Ro Khanna, the top Democrat on the panel (see what I mean about bipartisan), said that the fact that roughly 20% of Mercedes-Benz was owned by various Chinese investors presents significant risks, according to Reuters. In a letter reviewed by the outlet, the two said that the ownership concern is compounded both "by the specific nature of the shareholders" and the "operational influence they appear to exert" over Mercedes-Benz. To be honest, I think if Mercedes was actually being influenced by China, its sales would probably be better there.

Mercedes, for its part, said it will cooperate. In a statement, the automaker added that it operates independently under the direction of its board of management. Here's what it told Reuters:

"Our shareholders have no management board seats and no management authority," the automaker said, adding ​the company "has long supported measures designed to protect U.S. national security, and any suggestion that the company opposes those objectives is incorrect."

The committee wants answers to its two dozen questions from Mercedes by December 1. It's also asking for the company to provide supporting documents and to meet with Mercedes-Benz North American CEO Jason Hoff.