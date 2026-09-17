General Motors Will Build Patriot Missile Parts To Help Spread Freedom Across The Globe

Executives at General Motors must have just watched "Starship Troopers," because the world's fourth-largest automaker is getting into the missile business. The General is set to supply parts for Lockheed Martin Patriot missiles in a bid to lift the U.S.'s munitions supplies that have been heavily depleted by the U.S.'s various engagements in Ukraine and its war with Iran. I can just imagine folks in GM's new headquarters running through the halls yelling, "War! We're going to war!"

Lockheed is facing demands from the Pentagon to sharply boost production of munitions, and that's partly why it tapped GM to deliver missile-housing components for Patriots (officially known as PAC-3 MSE interceptors) in August, according to the Wall Street Journal. These high-end surface-to-air missiles are capable of knocking down a range of airborne attacks. There's no word on how large the order was or what sort of work would be done between the two companies in the future.

The most advanced Patriot missile costs over $4 million each and takes more than 2 years to reach military customers since many key parts are largely handmade and come from single-source suppliers like Boeing. GM, for its part, apparently delivered its components in three weeks. Usually, the same components would take months.