General Motors Will Build Patriot Missile Parts To Help Spread Freedom Across The Globe
Executives at General Motors must have just watched "Starship Troopers," because the world's fourth-largest automaker is getting into the missile business. The General is set to supply parts for Lockheed Martin Patriot missiles in a bid to lift the U.S.'s munitions supplies that have been heavily depleted by the U.S.'s various engagements in Ukraine and its war with Iran. I can just imagine folks in GM's new headquarters running through the halls yelling, "War! We're going to war!"
Lockheed is facing demands from the Pentagon to sharply boost production of munitions, and that's partly why it tapped GM to deliver missile-housing components for Patriots (officially known as PAC-3 MSE interceptors) in August, according to the Wall Street Journal. These high-end surface-to-air missiles are capable of knocking down a range of airborne attacks. There's no word on how large the order was or what sort of work would be done between the two companies in the future.
The most advanced Patriot missile costs over $4 million each and takes more than 2 years to reach military customers since many key parts are largely handmade and come from single-source suppliers like Boeing. GM, for its part, apparently delivered its components in three weeks. Usually, the same components would take months.
Automakers play offense
GM has been working hard to expand its "defense" business, which WSJ describes as "small but growing." CEO Mary Barra said she anticipated $700 million in defense revenue this year and double-digit margins. While that's all well and good, Barra does have to ignore the horrors these creations will inflict on untold numbers of people around the globe. A shame, really.
General Motors isn't the only Big Three automaker getting in on the war game. The Pentagon is apparently working with Ford and other suppliers to team up with weapons makers to replenish military supplies — something we told you about earlier this year.
Lockheed has spent the past year working to assemble new suppliers for the Patriot interceptor. Dwindling stockpiles have left Ukraine exposed to Russian missile barrages, and the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran has severely depleted American inventories, WSJ reports. In January, the Pentagon ordered the contractor to more than triple its Patriot output to more than 2,000 missiles per year by the end of 2030 — taxing the company's supply chain.
If you're a GM vehicle owner who isn't a fan of the military-industrial complex, this can't leave a great taste in your mouth. Sure, the company builds various troop transport vehicles, but that's a bit less on the nose than assembling actual parts for missiles.