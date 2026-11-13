Elon Musk Won't Let A Blue Wave Stop His SpaceX-Tesla Merger

Happy Friday! It's November 13, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at the continued efforts for a SpaceX-Tesla merger, and Mercedes dialing back its Germanity. We'll also look at EV sales in the U.S., and a BMW recall.

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