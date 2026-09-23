GM Is Getting Nearly $1 Billion In Taxpayer Money To Make Some Slight Changes To Its Infantry Squad Vehicle

General Motors has been all-in on the war business of late, and business is good. Just a few days ago, we told you that GM was going to help build parts for Lockheed Martin's Patriot missiles at the behest of the White House. Now, it's expanding the scope of its Infantry Squad Vehicle contract — adding a cool $697.7 million modification to a deal that was already worth nearly $220 million. It brings the grand total of the deal to $915,597,166. That's money that you and I are on the hook for, of course.

The massive modification to GM's contract is apparently due to some engineering changes it decided to make to the ISV-Utility and its accompanying winch kits, according to the Detroit Free Press. I'm sure you're thinking these changes must be quite substantial if they cost all this money. Well, not quite. The engineering changes in the updated contract include a new windshield, heater and defroster as well as some options for a full crew enclosure kit. Yep. That's why we're on the hook for a billion dollars.

A spokesperson for GM Defense says that the Utility variant is specifically built to support logistics requirements for the U.S. military. It also has other fun and chill "mission packages" like command and control, fire support, electronic warfare and counter-drone. GM is also working on future packages. Meanwhile, the Cadillac Escalade's rear windows don't have an auto-up feature.