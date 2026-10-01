Analysts Say Japan And Korea Will Eat The Big Three's Lunches

Happy Thursday! It's October 1, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at the Big Three's chances against Japanese and Korean offerings, as well as Europe's slow return to Tesla. We'll also look at VinFast's U.S. plans, and how European automakers want to grab American dollars.

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