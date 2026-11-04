Democrats Win Big Could Complicate Trump's Emissions Plans

Happy Wednesday! It's November 4, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at last night's election and its fallout on the auto industry, as well as its effects on Elon Musk's companies. We'll also look at U.S. buyers dialing back their automotive luxury spending, and Honda looking at European production.

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