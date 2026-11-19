Has this crazy timeline finally found balance? We can't know, but "Grand Theft Auto 6" is actually an honest-to-goodness playable game now. Sure, the longtime PC-only "BeamNG" became available on PlayStation 5 a month before GTA 6, but those "We got X before GTA 6" jokes can finally be put to rest. Thanks for 13 years of meme-ories.

With GTA 6, you'll become the ultimate Florida Man, as the gameplay actually extends beyond Miami-esque Vice City and into Rockstar Games' equally fantastic renderings of the Everglades, the Florida Keys, and elsewhere. For something escapist, though, GTA 6 is unapologetically realistic. Not only do vehicles in GTA 6 require fill-ups, your characters will even be tracked via Flock-like cameras. Factor in the realistic-looking crashes and you might just end up forgetting you're in-game and calling 911. Okay, maybe it's not quite that immersive, but the much-improved physics highlighted in vehicle collisions certainly add to the overall hyper-realistic visual effects.

There's no shortage of car racing games and driving simulators available at our fingertips. But as fun as, say, the Mario Kart franchise is, racing as a cow while riding a boombox with wheels is hardly ideal, let alone realistic. Don't even bother asking about crumple zones. Showcasing soft-body-style dynamics, however, adds so much more to the gameplay and is an impressive feat all its own.