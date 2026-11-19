How GTA 6 Is Leaning Into Advanced Physics For More Realistic Car Crashes
Has this crazy timeline finally found balance? We can't know, but "Grand Theft Auto 6" is actually an honest-to-goodness playable game now. Sure, the longtime PC-only "BeamNG" became available on PlayStation 5 a month before GTA 6, but those "We got X before GTA 6" jokes can finally be put to rest. Thanks for 13 years of meme-ories.
With GTA 6, you'll become the ultimate Florida Man, as the gameplay actually extends beyond Miami-esque Vice City and into Rockstar Games' equally fantastic renderings of the Everglades, the Florida Keys, and elsewhere. For something escapist, though, GTA 6 is unapologetically realistic. Not only do vehicles in GTA 6 require fill-ups, your characters will even be tracked via Flock-like cameras. Factor in the realistic-looking crashes and you might just end up forgetting you're in-game and calling 911. Okay, maybe it's not quite that immersive, but the much-improved physics highlighted in vehicle collisions certainly add to the overall hyper-realistic visual effects.
There's no shortage of car racing games and driving simulators available at our fingertips. But as fun as, say, the Mario Kart franchise is, racing as a cow while riding a boombox with wheels is hardly ideal, let alone realistic. Don't even bother asking about crumple zones. Showcasing soft-body-style dynamics, however, adds so much more to the gameplay and is an impressive feat all its own.
How virtual cars crash differently
When it comes to simulations, particularly collisions, how the vehicles crash and come apart generally falls into two categories: rigid body and soft body. As the names suggest, rigid bodies don't deform or change shape on-screen, no matter how severe the impact. With soft body physics, the causes and effects are shown. Sheet metal is compressed and contorts in a collision, for example.
With driving games, "BeamNG" was at the forefront and even shares a simple explanation of how it developed its soft-body physics simulation software model. For GTA 6, the driving dynamics and subsequent physics are previewed in the video game's trailers, especially in the mature-content extended version. While they may not be the same soft-body physics that "BeamNG" uses, the visual effects come close.
During chase scenes, bullets damage vehicles as they would in real life. You'll see tires blowing out, bullets ricocheting off grilles, and holes left in door panels. In other scenes, car windows actually shatter when smashed, fuel tanks rupture, and body panels deform. Other notable visual effects include functional dash gauges as well as dust and dirt that kick up as cars pull away.
Most impressive is that all of this is happening in real time during actual gameplay — these scenes aren't all preset. GTA BOOM reported that former Rockstar Games animator Mike York described how two different simulator systems can operate simultaneously through Rockstar's RAGE engine. Movements, impacts, and damage are calculated as they happen while thousands of physics computations per second occur in the background.
It's the little things that you might not have noticed, but now can appreciate. But did we have to wait so long? Well, at least we're not having to reenlist in the Army.