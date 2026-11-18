GTA 6 Has Flock-Like Cameras To Track Your Movements
If you thought you were going to escape the nightmare of our growing surveillance state by blowing off some steam in the sprawling world of "Grand Theft Auto 6" this week, I've got some bad news for you. Just like if you actually boosted a car on the streets of Miami, there are cameras and police databases to keep an eye on your every simulated illegal movement. Just having the fastest car on the map isn't going to cut it anymore. To successfully make Vice City their domain, players are going to have to think strategically.
Video leaked in August showed the main character speeding by traffic cameras. The heads-up display showed three connected dots to indicate the car was being targeted by a license plate scanning camera, according to PCGamer. Passing those cameras will alert the cops to your location, and the you'll immediately enter a red zone where the authorities are hunting for you.
How to evade the law
If you keep driving along the route where you alerted the cameras, the authorities will keep following you, just like in real life. The best way to escape those searching eyes of the flock-like cameras (and therefore the cops) is to low-key drive out of the red zone, just like in previous iterations of the game. Cops will also respond in more force (aka you'll gain more stars) if they know for sure your character is the perp they're seeking. Changing clothes, cars and weapons after a heist can help you give the cops the slip, says Techradar.
It's fair to say that the Jalopnik crew is wildly excited to tear through Vice City on some vaguely familiar but, for licensing purposes, completely unique high-end sports cars and grow our own individual empires. Whatever keeps us inside and away from the watchful eye of our tech overlords. When you emerge from your self-imposed video game exile, rubbing your eyes in the full light of day, just know you didn't waste a week of your life. You've actually just helped make real world driving safer.