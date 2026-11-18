If you thought you were going to escape the nightmare of our growing surveillance state by blowing off some steam in the sprawling world of "Grand Theft Auto 6" this week, I've got some bad news for you. Just like if you actually boosted a car on the streets of Miami, there are cameras and police databases to keep an eye on your every simulated illegal movement. Just having the fastest car on the map isn't going to cut it anymore. To successfully make Vice City their domain, players are going to have to think strategically.

Video leaked in August showed the main character speeding by traffic cameras. The heads-up display showed three connected dots to indicate the car was being targeted by a license plate scanning camera, according to PCGamer. Passing those cameras will alert the cops to your location, and the you'll immediately enter a red zone where the authorities are hunting for you.