GTA 6 Development Is Hush Hush, But We May Know Where One Car Recording Came From
Rockstar Games may not have created or used any licensed vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 6, but it's possible it's using recordings from real-life cars to make the gameplay sound realistic. The sounds of the older Crown Victoria police cars chasing you in one of your many heists may have been inspired by a young U.K. owner's police car.
About three years ago, Reddit user u/madasafish2010, whom the BBC says is Lukas Holmes, posted in r/GTA6 about his 2009 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor being used for "extensive audio recording" by an unknown entity in 2021. He said he was told that the work was for a Scotland-based company's high-profile video game. His car was invited to the Millbrook Proving Ground in Bedfordshire, England, where Holmes said it was put through its paces by Niki Faulkner, a stunt driver known for his work in "Gran Turismo," "Rush," and "Mission: Impossible — Fallout." In a video about the car, he added that it was covered in microphones and used for several hours that day.
Holmes wrote that he was never told Rockstar had anything to do with the work — he just started putting the pieces together. "It was some firm that was contracted to do the work for game developers, which kinda adds up when you see Rockstar have hired other smaller companies to do their dirty work before." He added, "Niki Faulkner working on a 'high-profile video game project' only led me to one conclusion out of common sense: Rockstar North [is] based in Edinburgh, conveniently the same small country me and my car are both in ... It'd work out cheaper for them to work with local cars than to go abroad and do it."
A fever dream turned reality
Owning an old Crown Vic police car was a childhood dream, Holmes told the BBC. He purchased it from the Warminster Township Police Department in Pennsylvania, then imported it to England. He raised money to fund repairs and upkeep via his company Rent-A-Vic, which rented the car to media. It took six weeks of work to bring it back to its former glory, and hours of personal time to recreate the accurate department graphics.
Holmes noted that his car's old-school 4.6-liter V8 has a distinct sound, as do many features like the doors closing, the warning chimes, and the 4R75E transmission. Those sounds, he predicted, would likely be used for the game's police cruiser or taxi.
His dream may have become a reality. In the "Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look" trailer, at 18:24, Lucia (one of the game's two playable protagonists) is speeding in a Dodge Charger look-alike. While speeding, an excited influencer is lying in the open trunk, recording the adventure. On her tail, just barely in frame, is a police car with the Vice Beach Police Department. You have to be quick to catch it, as only the front half of the car appears behind the chat function. Some of the siren audio sounds similar to Holmes' car, as shared in his video.
While the vehicle in this portion of the extended trailer more closely resembled a Dodge Charger Pursuit, other sections of the trailer, like 18:09, show police cars resembling Ford's Crown Vic. In the GTA universe, the Vapid Stainier model primarily bases its design on the Crown Vic. Just note that if you get behind the wheel of a Stainier for a prolonged joyride, you'll have to fuel up virtually after driving at what we assume will be the proper speed limit.