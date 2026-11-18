Rockstar Games may not have created or used any licensed vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 6, but it's possible it's using recordings from real-life cars to make the gameplay sound realistic. The sounds of the older Crown Victoria police cars chasing you in one of your many heists may have been inspired by a young U.K. owner's police car.

About three years ago, Reddit user u/madasafish2010, whom the BBC says is Lukas Holmes, posted in r/GTA6 about his 2009 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor being used for "extensive audio recording" by an unknown entity in 2021. He said he was told that the work was for a Scotland-based company's high-profile video game. His car was invited to the Millbrook Proving Ground in Bedfordshire, England, where Holmes said it was put through its paces by Niki Faulkner, a stunt driver known for his work in "Gran Turismo," "Rush," and "Mission: Impossible — Fallout." In a video about the car, he added that it was covered in microphones and used for several hours that day.

Holmes wrote that he was never told Rockstar had anything to do with the work — he just started putting the pieces together. "It was some firm that was contracted to do the work for game developers, which kinda adds up when you see Rockstar have hired other smaller companies to do their dirty work before." He added, "Niki Faulkner working on a 'high-profile video game project' only led me to one conclusion out of common sense: Rockstar North [is] based in Edinburgh, conveniently the same small country me and my car are both in ... It'd work out cheaper for them to work with local cars than to go abroad and do it."