Trump Joins War On Cars, Tells Mary Barra 'I'm Not Sure I Want To Get Hit By One Of Your Silverados'

Of course, Trump saying the Silverado is dangerous isn't the biggest PR problem he's cause the Big Three. Not by a long shot. But if you were worried that was the weirdest thing Trump said at the Milford rally, don't be. While he nailed the pronunciation of "Silverado" when he really needed it to count, the first time around, he wasn't so lucky. I'm not sure why he jerked his whole body there, either, but maybe there was a good reason. For all we know, he could've been spooked by the spirit of Mitch McConnell.

Trump: "Chevy Ss– well, I hear it's good — Silverado. Really hot, right? It's gonna be hotter after today." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-27T19:25:09.144Z

Trump saying the Silverado is "gonna be hotter after today" also sounds like more of a threat after hearing his line about how dangerous it is in a crash, but we don't have time for that now. No, we need to get to what he said about Reagan. As Trump put it in a clip you can watch here, "The late, great Ronald Reagan, who in all fairness, who I liked. But he did allow our cars to disappear into Japan and other locations. We cannot do it. We love him, but on trade, Trump is much better. Much better."

Trump: "It's amazing what tariffs will do for General Motors, and what the election has done ... the rest of the world doesn't love me, but that's ok" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-27T18:32:33.292Z

Those were certainly words that formed phrases. What he actually meant to say, though, is anybody's guess. It probably started as a thought about Reagan's free trade policies, but even Trump's most dedicated intellectual zambonis are going to have a hard time explaining why, "He did allow our cars to disappear into Japan and other locations," makes sense. But you know how it goes with the elderly. One minute they're making sense, and the next they're rambling about something no one can understand. What are you going to do, not let someone that old be president?