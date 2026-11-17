Electric BMW M4 Convertible Is Coming To Silently Mess Up Your Broccoli Haircut
It seems like only a few months ago that we told you BMW is working on an electric i4 convertible (and a new 4 Series coupe, too) to sit alongside the already revealed i3 in the lineup, and that's because it was only a few months ago. Now, just hours after the first prototype reviews of the electric M3 have been published, our spies in Germany have caught the i4 droptop testing in high-performance M4 guise. Its quad motors and 800-plus horsepower will be perfect for silently messing up the broccoli haircuts of the M4 convertible's typical owners and the three friends they bring along for the ride.
We have yet to see the regular i4 convertible make its debut, but since the four-door M3 is almost here and this M4 prototype looks fairly close to production-ready, once the standard model is revealed we shouldn't have to wait too long for the M4 to be shown off. We know the electric M3 will be sold alongside an M3 with a gas inline-6, and the same should be true for the M4, though as of now internal-combustion prototypes haven't been spied.
It'll have over 800 horsepower
This prototype is still covered in camouflage, and it doesn't seem like the M4 bumpers has been fitted because it's missing things like the M's square LEDs in the corners, but there are a few tells we're looking at an M4. There are wider flares tacked onto the front fenders, and the rear fenders seem wider than the ones on previously spied i4 prototypes. The wheels look massively wide, and this car is fitted with pretty big drilled brake discs with blue calipers. It has camo paneling on the hood, which is probably to obscure the vent we've seen on the M3.
Like its four-door counterpart, the electric M4 convertible should get a quad-motor powertrain with well over 800 horsepower that will make it drive and feel like a proper M car. There will be fun noises that you can turn off if you're boring, simulated gear shifts and other performance technology features, alongside actual mechanical changes like upgraded suspension and better steering. We don't yet know how much of a range hit you'll take when going for an M4 instead of an i4, but given how fast the Neue Klasse cars charge, long road trips should be no problem.
We don't have concrete details on when the i4 will be revealed or go on sale, not to mention the timeline for the M versions, but it seems like a sure bet that the standard model will be shown at some point in 2027.