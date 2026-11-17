This prototype is still covered in camouflage, and it doesn't seem like the M4 bumpers has been fitted because it's missing things like the M's square LEDs in the corners, but there are a few tells we're looking at an M4. There are wider flares tacked onto the front fenders, and the rear fenders seem wider than the ones on previously spied i4 prototypes. The wheels look massively wide, and this car is fitted with pretty big drilled brake discs with blue calipers. It has camo paneling on the hood, which is probably to obscure the vent we've seen on the M3.

Hancock/Jalopnik

Like its four-door counterpart, the electric M4 convertible should get a quad-motor powertrain with well over 800 horsepower that will make it drive and feel like a proper M car. There will be fun noises that you can turn off if you're boring, simulated gear shifts and other performance technology features, alongside actual mechanical changes like upgraded suspension and better steering. We don't yet know how much of a range hit you'll take when going for an M4 instead of an i4, but given how fast the Neue Klasse cars charge, long road trips should be no problem.

We don't have concrete details on when the i4 will be revealed or go on sale, not to mention the timeline for the M versions, but it seems like a sure bet that the standard model will be shown at some point in 2027.