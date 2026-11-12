A BMW i3 Spent Less Than 3 Hours Charging On A 3,658-Mile Road Trip, Is That Fast Enough For You?

The trip started at the North Cape in Norway, the northernmost point of continental Europe that you can get to by car (about 1,300 miles from the North Pole), and after crossing through eight countries ended in Tarifa, the southernmost point of Europe in the Andalusian region of Spain. Along the way they encounted bad weather and rough roads, so it wasn't a walk in the park. The focus of the drive isn't outright speed, so the checkpoints and stages are organized like "regular road users travelling along country roads, motorways and through towns," according to BMW.

Charging stops weren't pre-determined, though, and BMW says that made for a great challenge: "optimising the route between checkpoints specifically to make the best use of the charging infrastructure, whilst also taking into account external factors such as the weather, traffic jams, etc." The charging stations chosen were public ones, adding to the potential issues. In the video covering the trip, at one point the team got the car down to 0% with 0 kilometers of range left, and in another moment they arrive at a high-power charging station to find no chargers working.

Only one engineer was in the i3 at any given time, with the car being followed by an identical i3 and an iX3 for support. The i3 in question was a 50 xDrive model, which has a 108.7-kWh battery pack, a dual-motor powertrain with 463 horsepower, and an EPA-rated range of up to 468 miles in the States (567 miles on the European WLTP cycle).