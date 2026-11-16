7 Road Signs That Leave Drivers Confused, Befuddled, Dazed, And Perplexed

Urban design in the United States is incredibly car-centric, whether we like it or not. Just about everything is built around automobiles, and you need one to get just about anywhere. So, the chances are that if you grew up in the States, you've been driving since you were 16 or younger, and you've likely seen hundreds of thousands of road signs in your life — maybe even millions. But do you know what every single one means and how best to respond to each possible sign you could encounter while out driving? Do you know what Adopt-a-Highway signs really mean?

The answer might be yes, but there are some deep-cut signs out there that can leave even experienced drivers reeling. Say nothing of the drivers who are, shall we say, less than confidence-inspiring. From signs where green doesn't quite mean "go" to signs with a lot of words of above-average length, we've gathered a few of the most confusing, befuddling, and perplexing road signs you're likely to encounter while out roaming on American streets. How many of these do you recognize at first blush? And do you know what they really mean, or do you just fake it well enough to make it through your day on good judgment and care behind the wheel?