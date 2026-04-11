A Lot Of Americans Aren't Sold On This Whole Car-Centric Life Thing After All

We live in a society designed for and built around the automobile, and many people don't seem very happy about it. A recent Arizona State University survey adds more fuel to the fire, revealing that more than half of Americans are at least willing to consider giving up their cars entirely. Specifically, 18 percent of respondents are actively interested in living car-free, while 40 percent say they are at least open to the idea.

"About 10 percent of the U.S. lives without a car now. If that demand were to be realized — which is unlikely, given the current land use situation we're in — we'd be reaching numbers similar to Europe," Nicole Corcoran, the paper's lead author, told Streetsblog USA. That 10 percent mainly consists of city dwellers who have access to public transit, and lower income people who can't afford to have a car.

However, people outside these existing demographics are now considering car-free living as well. This may have something to do with cars getting more expensive, traffic constantly getting worse, or gas prices spiking every time somebody sneezes in the Middle East. For the purposes of this survey, "car-free" means people who don't own a car themselves, but might still use one. This can include everything from renting or borrowing a car on occasion to hiring an Uber or participating in carpools.