Nebraska Has An Electrically Conductive Bridge To Melt Snow, Why Doesn't Everyone Else?

That extra cost comes down to the extra materials that need to be put into traditional concrete to make it conductive, and the difficulty of mixing it correctly. Depending on the method, these include steel and carbon fibers, steel shavings, and graphite, which all work to generate electrical resistance and heat when low-voltage electricity is applied through the concrete. However, to actually form a current, those metals must be in good contact with each other. If you have one steel shaving isolated in the concrete, it can't magically send electricity to another isolated shaving. That means the mixing process needs to be a lot more elaborate than it normally is. All of this adds up in price.

For that reason, the Roca Spur Bridge in Nebraska was only a field test of the conductive concrete heating system, a way to measure its effect and real-world utility. The system works fine, but the real measure of its success — or lack thereof — is how much other infrastructure copied it. The answer is: not much. Globally, there are only six full instances of conductive concrete deployed in the world – four in the U.S. and two in China.

But even beyond price, conductive concrete has a few other issues to get through before it's ready for mass deployment. The lower the temperature is, the more electricity needs to be drawn to heat up the concrete surface. At low levels, electricity is relatively cheap, but if there were an extended cold spell, the cost of using conductive concrete would come a lot closer to the de-icing chemicals it's meant to replace. Research is actively underway to try to make the upfront cost of this technology more affordable, so hopefully there's a breakthrough soon.