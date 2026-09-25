Here's What Those Diagonal Black And Yellow Striped Road Signs Are Telling You

In the world of road signs, some have meanings that are a lot less obvious than others, and some road signs are so simple that modern cars can recognize them automatically. Those wordless, arrowless, retroreflective signs with diagonal black-and-yellow stripes seem to fall into a vague middle ground. On color and vibes alone, one would probably assume that they're telling drivers some shade of "be careful" or "slow down," such as yellow speed limit signs that announce sharp speed limit decreases or hazards, and they'd be right.

These are known as "object markers," and they exist to signal to drivers that there is an obstruction on or adjacent to the roadway. These could be a median or a barrier. They sometimes line the edges of an on-ramp to help drivers know where they're going, especially in the dark, and they can even be seen at the bottom of other road signs to signify that there's a road sign there. And here's something you might not have known: The direction in which the stripes go actually means something.