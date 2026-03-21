Jack Nicholson Drove A Hydrogen-Powered Car Before Green Energy Was Cool

Celebrity endorsement is nothing new, and it certainly hasn't gone away. 2024 had Dua Lipa promoting the new electric Porsche Macan, after all. But back in the late 1970s, Jack Nicholson was taking things to the next level. Not only was he keen on promoting a new piece of automotive technology, but he was more than willing to put his money where his mouth was, investing his own money into the venture.

In '78, Nicholson appeared on TV driving the 'H2-4 Chevy,' an Impala converted to run solely on hydrogen power. Pretty revolutionary stuff, and the promises were certainly intriguing. In a clip provided by CBC, Nicholson stated that making the switch could cut "58% of the air pollution out of every city in the world," and he predicted major changes in both the oil markets and political landscape as a result of this technology.

In theory, the tech was quite simple. A fuel line takes hydrogen into the carburetor, which would be almost identical to a typical unit, although its internals have been adapted for hydrogen gas rather than gas-gas. From the exhaust comes a thin mist of steam; white smoke from your tailpipe is normally a red flag, but in Nicholson's '78 Impala, not so much. He even felt comfortable inhaling the steam directly from the tailpipe. As we now know, the tech never took off — not in a big way, at least — although it is still possible to go about your daily business in a hydrogen-powered vehicle, especially for the eco-minded in California.