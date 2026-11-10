Australia's Cheapest New Car Is This $13,000 MG Hatchback, And It's Far From A Stripper

Beyond the lower-than-low base price, the MG3's value proposition really comes into focus when you take into account its 10-year manufacturer warranty. For those who say, "why spend $13,000 on the cheapest new car available when you can buy a bigger, better used car for the same price?" Consider the idea of spending $13,000 on a car with a 10-year-long warranty versus spending that same amount on a used car with no warranty. The new car comes with an entire decade of mechanical coverage so the buyer doesn't have to worry about unexpected repair costs for those 10 years, whereas the used car could end up requiring costly repairs within the first year of ownership.

There are some quality concerns noted in the video, including infotainment software glitches and some apparent inconsistencies in the operation of those fancy automatic windows, but considering the price and that stellar warranty, I'd say the pros outweigh the cons in this case. For those who view their cars as another appliance, or those who simply want the financial security of not worrying about repair costs for a whole decade, the MG3 must be a pretty tempting option. Provided you live in Australia, of course — or Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, or other parts of the world where it's pretty damn cheap, too.