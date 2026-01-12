MG 3 Driver's Seat Detached During Crash Test, A First In 29 Years Of Euro NCAP Testing

In the early days of crash testing in the 1990s, few vehicles were able to achieve top scores in occupant protection, but nowadays most modern cars pass with flying colors. Late last year Euro NCAP subjected the 2025 MG 3 hatchback to its usual barrage of crash tests, and it experienced an extremely concerning and dangerous fault, one that the organization has never seen in 29 years of crash tests: the driver's seat latching mechanism failed, causing the seat to partially dislodge and twist during the front offset crash test.

The Chinese-made MG 3 still received an overall safety score of four out of five stars, but that's only because Euro NCAP's scoring system does not currently allow for a deduction or override in the case of such a component failure. NCAP recommends that consumers consider other vehicles over the MG 3 because of this safety concern. MG initially argued that the failure was due to improper latching of the seat before the test, but Euro NCAP standard procedure involves confirming that the seat's latching mechanism was locked in place prior to the crash.