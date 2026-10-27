These Are The Best 'Appliance' Cars

Boring, appliance cars make the enthusiast world go round. Do you think Toyota would sell the GR Corolla, Honda would sell the Civic Type R or Subaru would sell the WRX if they didn't sell trillions of Camrys, CR-Vs and, Crosstreks, respectively, every year? We owe cars like these a debt of gratitude, and that idea is what led me to the question I asked you all last week.

I wanted to know what you all considered to be the best "appliance" car. What's the best vehicle in the world, when the only job is to get from Point-A to Point-B as efficiently and hassle-free as possible? I'm sure it won't be too much of a surprise that 7.5 out of the 11 vehicles on this list are from Japanese automakers or that Toyota represents four entrants on its own, but that's sort of what the brand is known for.

In any case, how about you all head on down below and check out what your fellow Jalops consider to be the best appliance cars out there? Did your car make the list? If it did, there's no shame in that. It just means you're probably a bit more sensible than the rest of us.