Chinese SUV Beats Lexus GX, Toyota Land Cruiser In Off-Road Test

At times, it can be hard to tell just how good Chinese vehicles actually are. They're obviously better built than their fiercest opponents claim, but how well would they really compete if they were sold here? Is it just the EVs that are good, or are their gas-powered cars equally desirable? The good news is, since other countries have Chinese cars, reviewers there can compare them to each other, and thanks to the power of the internet, we can sneak a peek at what they find. Like in this Australian off-road test, where a Chinese SUV just beat a Toyota and a Lexus.

If you don't keep close tabs on Australian automotive media, CarExpert is probably the biggest car site in the country. And unlike a lot of the most popular U.S. car blogs, their size means they actually have a budget to do cool stuff. You know, like get a bunch of SUVs together to put their off-road capabilities to the test, sometimes with unexpected results. Last year, for example, the Hyundai Tucson won their off-road comparison test of compact crossovers, something I'm not even sure the Hyundai fanboys would have predicted.

This time around, though, they tested three-row SUVs, and just based on the lineup, it would look like the deck was stacked heavily in Toyota's favor. With the Lexus LX and GX, plus the Prado that Toyota USA now calls the Land Cruiser here and the J300 Land Cruiser that we don't get, how could a Toyota product not win? Oh, that's right, reliability wasn't a factor, so the Land Rover Defender won, but several of the Toyotas also struggled more than you'd expect.