Chinese Cell Phone Company's Electric Car Is Officially The Fastest Production Sedan In History

China's technology giant Xiaomi is typically known for making cell phones though the company's first automobile, the $30,000 Speed Ultra 7 sedan, made its debut last March and has been selling like hotcakes. The car is billed as a competitor to Tesla's Model S and Porsche's Taycan, so naturally the company pushed to build a performance model to go head-to-head with the Model S Plaid and Taycan Turbo GT performance models as well, the SU7 Ultra (yes that's Speed Ultra 7 Ultra). Equipped with an incredible 1,527 all-electric horsepower from three Xiaomi 35,000 RPM HyperEngine V8s electric motors, this is truly a car built for speed. In fact, during a recent track test of the car it hit a GPS-indicated 215 miles per hour, making it the fastest four-door in the history of the automobile.

The fastest thing you can buy with four wheels and four doors right now is Lucid's Air Sapphire hyper-sedan at 205 miles per hour, though faster sedans have been made in the past, including Bentley's Flying Spur W12 (206 MPH) and the Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima (208 MPH). China has them all beat.

This is an impressive leap forward in top speed for the electric automaker, and proves that China really isn't messing around when it comes to EVs. Perhaps even more impressive is that Xiaomi customers can buy this much performance (and room for four adults) for just $72,800, compared to the Air Sapphire's $249,000 price tag.