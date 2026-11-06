Nissan Will Pay Toyota RAV4 Owners To Trade Their Car For A New Rogue Hybrid

In order to qualify for the $1,500 trade-in bonus, interested shoppers must have a 2021-or-newer Toyota RAV4 that they trade in when purchasing or leasing a 2027 Nissan Rogue Hybrid. The deal is transferable to members of the same household, and it can be stacked with Nissan's other current offers. Those other offers include a financing deal of 4.9% APR for 60 months, and a lease deal on the west coast where lessees pay $439 per month for 36 months with $4,959 due at signing and a mileage limit of 10,000 miles per year.

Jalopnik's own Andy Kalmowitz sampled the 2027 Nissan Rogue Hybrid at the first drive event in Santa Barbara, California, late last month which you can check out here, and he preferred driving the new Rogue Hybrid over the new Toyota RAV4 hybrid.

The 2027 Nissan Rogue Hybrid features a unique series hybrid drivetrain that operates primarily as an EV. The turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine under the hood is solely responsible for charging the Rogue's 1.67-kWh battery, and is not connected to the wheels. The wheels are driven by electric motors mounted on the front and rear axles providing standard all-wheel-drive, and they're capable of scooting the Rogue from 0-to-60 in a quick 6.4 seconds without ever needing to be plugged in. It's rated for 41 mpg in the city, 36 mpg on the highway, and 38 mpg combined which is slightly worse than the RAV4 hybrid, but Andy says the Rogue's interior is a much more comfortable and luxurious space than the RAV4 provides.