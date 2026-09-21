2027 Nissan Rogue Hybrid Debuts With An EV-Like Driving Experience And 40 MPG

Nissan has already made nearly two million e-Power hybrids worldwide — in Europe and Asia it's available in all sorts of segments from the tiny Note hatchback and Kicks crossover to the large Elgrand minivan — so the technology is pretty proven at this point. Under the hood is a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-3 engine that produces 148 horsepower and 171 lb-ft, and though that's the same configuration as the old Rogue, this engine is a unique development for the e-Power system. The automaker says it's "specifically tuned for quietness and efficiency," and it has 42% thermal efficiency. When the 1.67-kWh lithium-ion battery pack has enough charge the engine will shut off, and while the outgoing Rogue was only offered with a continuously variable automatic transmission, the e-Power system has no transmission at all.

Nissan

Every Rogue Hybrid has two electric motors, one on each axle, giving it standard all-wheel drive and continuously adjusting torque vectoring. The larger front motor has 202 hp and 243 lb-ft while the one on the rear axle makes 134 hp and 144 lb-ft; total system output is 225 horsepower, 24 hp more than a current nonhybrid Rogue. Nissan doesn't give a 0-to-60-mph figure, but says it will have "swift, smooth and confident acceleration," and even with the engine running it should feel more like an EV than a regular hybrid. It'll be able to tow 1,500 pounds.

EPA figures aren't available yet, but for the mid-range SR trim Nissan is estimating the Rogue Hybrid will get 38 mpg combined, 40 mpg city and 36 mpg highway. That's better than the Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson, about the same as the Honda CR-V and a few mpg worse than the Toyota RAV4. Unlike all those parallel hybrids, the Rogue has regenerative braking with EV-style one-pedal driving, as well as a Smooth Stop function that "automatically modulates brake pressure at the end of a stop, reducing head-toss and creating a more controlled, refined stopping experience." That'll be nice for the thousands of these that will surely be used as Ubers.