2027 Nissan Rogue Hybrid's Silence Speaks Volumes

Other than the somewhat wonky steering wheel, the Rogue Hybrid's interior is an overall pleasant place to be. It's certainly not a luxury car, but it feels a hell of a lot more premium than the aforementioned RAV4. I was able to sit in a RAV4 Limited (top-dog in the lineup) right after being in the mid-spec Rogue Hybrid SR Tech, and the Nissan felt like a higher-quality product. I can't speak for the longevity of its materials, but out of the box, it felt great. There are even some interesting surfaces and shapes going on to make it a bit more distinct on the inside.

Every surface was covered in soft-touch materials, and even the hard plastics had a real quality look to them. Scratchy, cheap-feeling plastic was hard to find, to say the least, and Nissan has eradicated shiny black plastic. The seats were also wonderfully comfortable — perhaps even a bit too soft and cushiony, but I'm also the type of guy who likes to sleep on a bed made of rocks. Nissan's senior design manager, Hiren Patel, said the interior of the crossover is meant to evoke the feeling of a premium puffer jacket, and while that's definitely a bit silly, I can see what he meant. The rear seats are nearly as comfortable, and there's enough room back there for me to sit behind myself at 6-foot-1. The Rogue also has plenty of room for your crap, with 31.1 cubic feet of cargo room with the second row of seats in place. That more than doubles to 65.9 cubic feet with them folded.

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The main tech features inside are also pretty solid for this segment of car. Up front, there are dual 14.3-inch screens that nearly blend seamlessly together. One serves as a digital gauge cluster, while the other (which is 12.3 inches as standard) is the car's center infotainment display. Both run reasonably well and feature some crisp and easy-to-understand graphics. If the in-car experience isn't what you're looking for, feel free to use the Google built-in with Google Maps and Google Gemini (barf), or boot up wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Don't worry about the phone battery dying, either, because the Rogue Hybrid has a 15-watt Qi2 magnetic wireless charger as standard, with dual chargers available.

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The outside of the Rogue Hybrid — and the regular Rogue, for that matter — is pretty handsome, too. Granted, we haven't technically seen the ICE Rogue just yet, but from my understanding it'll look just like this bad boy. 1 It does a good job of not leaning into the machismo soft-roader aesthetic these types of vehicles are going for right now, which is certainly refreshing. It does remind me slightly of the outgoing Hyundai Tucson, which is okay since the new-gen Tucson has joined in on the beefy-looks fun. One of my favorite elements of the car is the upkick in the bodywork on the rear quarter panel, which is designed to evoke Mount Fuji's silhouette. It's a little silly, but I like it.