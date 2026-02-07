3 Compact SUVs Consumer Reports Rates Higher Than Honda's 2026 CR-V

The Honda CR-V continues to be a popular choice if you're looking for a compact SUV, as it was the second-best-selling ride in the segment for 2025 — and the 2026 edition improves things further, in the form of the Honda CR-V's TrailSport Hybrid trim that's new for the model year. Our Logan K. Carter summed his experience up by saying the CR-V "remains one of the most refined, composed, spacious, and user-friendly options in the compact crossover segment."

But that segment is filled with good choices. For instance, Consumer Reports recommended both the hybrid and non-hybrid 2026 CR-V, but it did the same for 20 other compact SUVs. The magazine even published an article called "5 Reasons Not to Buy a Honda CR-V Now" in the summer of 2025, after the 2026 CR-V debuted. The bottom line was that while the Honda can still make sense, it has a few drawbacks compared to today's impressive crop of compact SUVs.

Which brings us to the only rivals to outscore the higher-scoring CR-V, the hybrid model. We think there were three: the Subaru Forester, Toyota RAV4, and the Mazda CX-5. Consumer Reports — because it treats hybrids and non-hybrids as different models — lists four: the Subaru Forester Hybrid, Subaru Forester, Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, and Mazda CX-5. We'll cover all of them, noting that the overall score of the non-hybrid CR-V was lower than for 10 of its compact SUV rivals.