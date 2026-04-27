Nissan Is Clawing Its Way Towards Profit

Nissan's new CEO has been pushing for profitability, or at least losing less money. He's cut plenty of costs towards that end, and it seems that plan has done its job — the company will, in fact, lose less money for the last fiscal year than it initially predicted. From the Wall Street Journal:

Nissan Motor said it expects a narrower annual net loss, even as its global sales continued to slide, citing one-off gains on revised U.S. emissions rules and cost cuts. The upward revision is the latest piece of welcome news for the Japanese carmaker as it takes a series of restructuring steps to cut costs and address falling sales, including selling its headquarters, cutting jobs and reducing manufacturing sites and global production capacity. The company on Monday said it reversed a provision related to U.S. emissions regulations after the rules were relaxed. It also attributed the improved estimate to greater cost reductions and favorable foreign-exchange effects. A weak yen makes exports more competitive overseas and boosts the value of profits earned abroad in yen terms. For the fiscal year ended March, the Japanese company now estimates a net loss of 550.0 billion yen, equivalent to $3.45 billion—smaller than the ¥650.0 billion loss forecast earlier.

Some of these fiscal benefits are definitely one-time-only, so we'll see how fiscal year 2026 goes for Nissan. Maybe we'll all be driving brand-new Silvias by then.