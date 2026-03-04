Americans Get No Help Fleeing Middle East As War Shuts Down Some Of The World's Busiest Airports

Starting a war in the Middle East has consequences, from rising gas prices to disrupted racing schedules. Another is that tens of thousands of Americans are now stranded in the area with no way out. The Wall Street Journal reports that Iran has not only shot back at U.S. and Israeli military bases in the region, but also major civilian airports in Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai. These are notable Middle Eastern flight hubs, as well as the home bases for Emirates and Etihad airlines.

This past Sunday alone, 3,400 flights across seven airports were canceled, stranding not only travelers to the Middle East but also passengers who were just passing through to catch a connecting flight. Dubai has become the busiest international airport in the world, handling over 92 million international travelers in 2024 according to Airports Council International. London's Heathrow Airport, long known as one of the world's top travel hubs, handled 79 million that same year. Dubai International Airport was completely shut down in the aftermath of this past weekend's attacks. "Limited airport operations have resumed today (March 2) with a small number of flights operating from DXB and DWC," according to the airport website.