Ford Fathom Will Be More Than Just An F-150 Lightning Do-Over

They're both electric trucks made by Ford in the U.S., but that's one of the few things the new Ford Fathom and retired Ford F-150 Lightning have in common. The Fathom is not a direct replacement for the F-150 Lightning, and it isn't even designed for the same buyer, as Ford has fundamentally changed its approach to making a utilitarian EV.

This much should be clear from one of the few definite morsels of information Ford has thus far announced ahead of the Fathom's full launch in 2027: The MSRP will start from $28,350 and buyers should expect a destination charge on top of at least $1,800. In case you've forgotten the jumpy-stock-market-like pricing of the F-150 Lightning, it was introduced in 2021 with a suggested price before destination charges of just under $40,000, rocketing to $60,000 nearly two years later. And that's before we mention price-gouging by some dealers.

Aside from the sticker price on the windshield, and although we don't know any other key data about the truck, the Fathom is shaping up to be fundamentally different from the F-150 Lightning. Where the latter is based on the proven F-150 body-on-frame construction and designed to be as tough and useful as a gas-powered F-150, the Fathom — by Ford's own reckoning — sounds suspiciously like a regular car with a load bed out back. And it's designed from the ground up as an EV.

Saying that, Ford hasn't deigned to tell us the Fathom's EPA range, battery capacity, towing capability or power output. But hey, it has BlueCruise and Apple CarPlay; what more do you want?