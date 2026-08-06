Ford's Midsize Electric Pickup Is Called The Fathom, Starts At $29,945
Ford's been drip-feeding us information about its upcoming budget-friendly electric pickup, and the Universal Electric Vehicle platform on which it will run. Today that drip-feed finally gave us some truly useful information: A name, a price, and even hints at a few features. The new truck is called the Ford Fathom, it starts at $29,945, and I already want one.
The Fathom name, according to Ford, comes from the measure of nautical depth — the little truck got its name from the same place as Mark Twain. Its MSRP sits at $28,350 before a $1,595 destination charge, making it technically the cheapest Ford you can (eventually) get your hands on. The Maverick may have a lower MSRP, but its higher destination charge makes it $45 pricier. Of course, the pricing everyone will want to compare is the Slate, which sits $3,545 cheaper. As the site's resident Slate fangirl, I'd have a hard time picking that truck over the Fathom.
Not a stripped-down base model
Ford is still tight-lipped on features for the Fathom beyond BlueCruise hardware being baked-in and Apple Maps integration, but the automaker's flipbook video hints at a few. There are images showing in-bed power outlets, and even a shot that seems to hint at a midgate — a tease that appears to be backed up by someone from Ford's PR team on Reddit. That PR representative did also confirm that the Fathom will have a NACS charging plug.
Ford still hasn't said when the Fathom is due to hit dealers, but preorders for the truck are set to open in "early 2027." If the company can deliver a four-door electric pickup with a midgate below $30,000, with range that's usable for a daily driver, this new truck could very well kill the Slate in its crib — and even I, the singular target market for that stripped-down DIY truck, can't say I'd be upset about it.