Ford's Midsize Electric Pickup Is Called The Fathom, Starts At $29,945

Ford's been drip-feeding us information about its upcoming budget-friendly electric pickup, and the Universal Electric Vehicle platform on which it will run. Today that drip-feed finally gave us some truly useful information: A name, a price, and even hints at a few features. The new truck is called the Ford Fathom, it starts at $29,945, and I already want one.

The Fathom name, according to Ford, comes from the measure of nautical depth — the little truck got its name from the same place as Mark Twain. Its MSRP sits at $28,350 before a $1,595 destination charge, making it technically the cheapest Ford you can (eventually) get your hands on. The Maverick may have a lower MSRP, but its higher destination charge makes it $45 pricier. Of course, the pricing everyone will want to compare is the Slate, which sits $3,545 cheaper. As the site's resident Slate fangirl, I'd have a hard time picking that truck over the Fathom.