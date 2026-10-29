Porsche Writedown Plunges Volkswagen Deeper Into The Financial Abyss

It feels like every single day there's a new bit of doom and gloom coming from the Volkswagen Automotive Group. Well, today is no different, as the German automaker sank deeper into the red in the third quarter — posting its worst results in over a decade while it battles ever-growing challenges in key markets and pushes ahead with a massive restructuring effort. Europe's largest automaker just posted a $6.6 billion operating loss for the past three months, hit by about $8.9 billion in one-off items, most of which are linked to a writedown of its now-less-valuable Porsche stake.

The loss was Volkswagen's largest quarterly deficit since Q4 of 2015, when it was in the throes of Dieselgate, and a spokesperson for the automaker said these latest results make it clear that there's no time to lose. From Reuters:

The results ​highlight the pressure on Volkswagen to overhaul its business model as it faces fierce competition in China, billions of ‌euros ⁠in annual tariff costs and heavy investment demands from the transition to electric vehicles in Europe, where Chinese rivals continue to gain ground. [...] CEO Oliver ​Blume plans to cut ⁠100,000 jobs across the group, which includes the Audi and Porsche brands. Up to four plants in Germany face closure under the plan, which has ​drawn fierce opposition from unions and could trigger strikes from early next year. Antlitz said ​Volkswagen's operating ⁠return on sales margin was only 3.8% in the first nine months of the year, even before the one-off items. "That is not enough in the long term," he added. Volkswagen is targeting an operating profit margin ⁠of ​8%-10% by 2030 under its restructuring programme.

In September, Volkswagen flagged about $11.1 billion in one-off costs and slashed its 2026 profit margin forecast to no more than 1%. Keep in mind that number hit nearly 8% back in 2022. It's going to be incredibly hard for the world's second-largest automaker to pull itself out of the mess it's in any time soon, but for the sake of the European economy, I sure hope it does.