Ford's Sub-$30,000 Fathom EV Will Power Your Home Without Requiring An Expensive Inverter Install

A big bank of batteries and a solar array beats a generator hands down, but the perfect off-grid setup does come with a downside — those batteries are expensive. What if you could drive those batteries and use them to power your car, too? That's the promise of electric vehicles, but once again, that silver bullet isn't perfect. In order to power your house with your EV, you need an inverter, and installation can be pricey. According to Ford, though, when the new Fathom EV goes on sale, you won't need an expensive wall-mounted inverter to power your house.

If you live in a storm-prone area, can't trust the grid, or just want those sweet longterm savings, this sounds like a pretty big deal. The F-150 Lightning came with bidirectional charging that allowed owners to take advantage of its massive battery (either 98 kWh or 131 kWh) to power other things, including your home. But if you wanted to actually power your home, that required spending about $4,000 on Ford's Home Integration System, and you still had to pay someone to install it. That's annoying, so Ford made bidirectional charging less annoying on the Fathom: