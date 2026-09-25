Hyundai On Track To Outsell Ford For The First Time Ever This Quarter

Hyundai has been moving up in the world in recent years. It became the world's third-largest carmaker in 2022, and now looks ready to overtake Ford as the third best-selling automaker in the U.S. in the third quarter of this year, reports CNBC.

According to a Cox Automotive forecast, Hyundai is expected to sell 511,421 vehicles from July through the end of September, an increase of 6.5% over 2025 sales. Ford, on the other hand, will see sales drop 7.1% to 504,172 units for the same period, falling behind Hyundai to fourth place. General Motors continues to lead, though its sales have dropped 5.5% since this time last year. Toyota is holding strong in second place.

American manufacturers have gone all-in on thirsty V8s and diesels in large, expensive trucks. In case you haven't noticed, gas prices sit at near-record highs, incentivizing people to buy more fuel-efficient hybrids instead. Hyundai is in a great position for this, offering hybrid options across most of its product line. Ford, on the other hand, only offers a hybrid option in the Maverick — a smaller truck than many people want — and the F-150. Ford's best-selling truck is also still suffering from production issues after a fire at an aluminum supplier, hampering production numbers.