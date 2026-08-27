Hyundai To Launch A Rear-Drive Performance Car By 2030, And A New High-Volume Performance Brand Between N-Line And Full-Fat N Models
Hyundai rocked the enthusiast car world when it created the N performance sub-brand in 2012, though the U.S. market didn't receive our first N car until the Veloster N debuted in 2018. Since then, Hyundai's N cars have continuously provided true driving enjoyment for reasonable prices in the form of the Elantra N, Kona N, and Ioniq 5 N, as well as the upcoming Ioniq 6 N. Creating the N brand also allowed Hyundai to launch N-Line packages, which incorporate a racier appearance with regular powertrains for folks who don't mind the "all show, no go" stigma. But now Hyundai will bridge the gap between these two ends of the spectrum with new high-volume N offerings by 2030, as it announced at the 2026 CEO Investor Day.
Along with the new middleground N brand, Hyundai plans to introduce a new entry-level full-N SUV, likely a new Kona N, but the much more exciting news is that the automaker is working on a new front-engine N car that will be rear-wheel drive (with the option for all-wheel drive) and be out by 2030. Out of all the Hyundai N models, this one should compete in the biggest chunk of the market, though we have no further details yet. Our guess is that it'll be some sort of four-door sedan or hatchback, but how cool would it be if it's an actual sports car?
Full disclosure: Hyundai flew me to South Korea and put me up in a hotel to attend the Investor Day, among other activities you'll hear about later.
Hyundai aims for 100,000 annual N car sales by 2030
Hyundai sold 161,000 N-Line cars in 2025 complete with their interior and exterior high-performance design package and N-Line accessories and add-ons, but it sold just 20,000 N cars that same year. Their track-ready performance and more premium pricing predisposes N cars to be more niche, but Hyundai is aiming for 100,000 annual N brand sales by 2030. It plans to achieve this by expanding to new global markets, as well as introducing more N cars. Hyundai currently offers five N cars and 12 N-Line cars globally.
The upcoming 'performance volume driver' mid-tier N-brand will offer "value features for a daily high-performance experience," and feature the same powertrains and performance parts as full N cars. Hyundai positions its motorsport program as the N brand's flagship halo, citing the "win on Sunday, sell on Monday" mindset that has fueled countless other high-performance road cars in the past. We say bring it on.