Hyundai To Launch A Rear-Drive Performance Car By 2030, And A New High-Volume Performance Brand Between N-Line And Full-Fat N Models

Hyundai rocked the enthusiast car world when it created the N performance sub-brand in 2012, though the U.S. market didn't receive our first N car until the Veloster N debuted in 2018. Since then, Hyundai's N cars have continuously provided true driving enjoyment for reasonable prices in the form of the Elantra N, Kona N, and Ioniq 5 N, as well as the upcoming Ioniq 6 N. Creating the N brand also allowed Hyundai to launch N-Line packages, which incorporate a racier appearance with regular powertrains for folks who don't mind the "all show, no go" stigma. But now Hyundai will bridge the gap between these two ends of the spectrum with new high-volume N offerings by 2030, as it announced at the 2026 CEO Investor Day.

Along with the new middleground N brand, Hyundai plans to introduce a new entry-level full-N SUV, likely a new Kona N, but the much more exciting news is that the automaker is working on a new front-engine N car that will be rear-wheel drive (with the option for all-wheel drive) and be out by 2030. Out of all the Hyundai N models, this one should compete in the biggest chunk of the market, though we have no further details yet. Our guess is that it'll be some sort of four-door sedan or hatchback, but how cool would it be if it's an actual sports car?

Full disclosure: Hyundai flew me to South Korea and put me up in a hotel to attend the Investor Day, among other activities you'll hear about later.