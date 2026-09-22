What The Hell Happened To Porsche's Profits?

There was a time in the not-too-distant past when Porsche was the gold standard of profitability for the Volkswagen Auto Group and the automotive industry at large, but those days are long behind us. Now, the German sports car maker could be considered The Group's biggest problem, and it's creating all sorts of headaches and road bumps for CEO Oliver Blume's restructuring plans.

We're not even four years removed from Porsche's record-setting initial public offering, and it has already become the epitome of VW's broader issues — especially when you look at its utter collapse in China and various missteps when it comes to the transition to electrification, according to Reuters. At the end of last week, Volkswagen issued its latest profit warning, bringing with it a $6.9 billion write-down on its 75% stake in Porsche just weeks after agreeing to cut 50,000 jobs as part of the company's biggest restructuring plan in its history. Things are bleak, to say the least.

Volkswagen blames the write-downs on weaker financial expectations for Porsche, which had one of the largest IPOs in recent history when it debuted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2022. At the time, we said it could be worth up to $85 billion.